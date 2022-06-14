© 2022 New England Public Media

FDA advisers meet to review COVID-19 vaccines for children, including the nation's youngest

Published June 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

FDA advisers are holding two days of meetings, beginning Tuesday, to discuss the use of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines for children, including babies and preschoolers.

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Children’s Hospital, discusses the latest developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.