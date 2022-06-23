Bodytraffic

Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett

Wednesday, June 29 – Sunday, July 3

Bodytraffic uses the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences simply to love dance. Since its inception in 2007, the company has held its place at the forefront of the concert dance world, quickly becoming known for their versatility, presenting works by a range of prominent contemporary dancemakers. At the Pillow, they will be performing A Million Voices (choreographed by Matthew Neenan), Notes on Fall (choreographed by Brian Brooks), and SNAP (choreographed by Micaela Taylor).

