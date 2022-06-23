© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Bodytraffic

New England Public Media
Published June 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
220622-Body-Traffic-Jacob's-Pillow.jpg

Bodytraffic
Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett
Wednesday, June 29 – Sunday, July 3

Bodytraffic uses the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences simply to love dance. Since its inception in 2007, the company has held its place at the forefront of the concert dance world, quickly becoming known for their versatility, presenting works by a range of prominent contemporary dancemakers. At the Pillow, they will be performing A Million Voices (choreographed by Matthew Neenan), Notes on Fall (choreographed by Brian Brooks), and SNAP (choreographed by Micaela Taylor).

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO