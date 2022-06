How do you say goodbye to a constant travel companion that’s been with you for decades all around the world — on buses, trains and planes? Katy Sewall of “The Bittersweet Life” podcast has this essay on the impossible challenge of looking objectively at a much-loved piece of luggage.

