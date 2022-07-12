Birth control pills may soon be available over the counter for the first time ever

Could some birth control pills soon be available without a prescription?

That is the hope of French drugmaker HRA Pharma. The company announced Monday that it’s asking the Food and Drug Administration to approve its birth control pill for over-the-counter use.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Susan Wood, former assistant commissioner for women’s health at the FDA. Now she directs George Washington University’s Jacobs Institute of Women’s Health Services

