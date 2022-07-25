Russians strike on port of Odesa after deal to allow grain shipments to resume

Russian missiles struck the port of Odesa in Ukraine over the weekend, just one day after Ukrainian and Russian ministers signed an agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, to allow millions of tons of grain to be shipped from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to ease the global food crisis sparked by the war.

