Jazz and blues musician Geoff Muldaur sends 'His Last Letter' in new box set

Published September 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Geoff Muldaur. (Courtesy)
Geoff Muldaur. (Courtesy)

Musician Geoff Muldaur is a master of American blues, roots, jazz and jug band music. In his newest release, he has classical musicians in Amsterdam give these quintessential American tunes the chamber music treatment.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Muldaur about his new box set called “His Last Letter.”

Watch on YouTube.

Geoff Muldaur in a rehearsal. (Courtesy)

Geoff Muldaur’s “His Last Letter” box set. (Courtesy)

