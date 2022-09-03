Fresh Air Weekend: James Brown; Songwriter Ellie Greenwich

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week concludes our week-long celebration of some of our favorite music interviews from the Fresh Air archives:

Fresh Air's summer music interviews: James Brown: Brown is known as the Godfather of Soul and the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, among other titles. He spoke to Terry Gross in 2005 about his life in music.

'Three Thousand Years of Longing' will leave you charmed — and a little worn out: Tilda Swinton plays a literary scholar who has an encounter with a wish-granting genie, played by Idris Elba, in this flashy and ornate new fantasy film.

Fresh Air's summer music interviews: Songwriter Ellie Greenwich: Greenwich, who died in 2009, co-wrote some of the most popular songs of the early 1960s for the girl groups produced by Phil Spector. Her credits include "Leader of the Pack" and "River Deep, Mountain High." Originally broadcast in 1994.

