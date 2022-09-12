© 2022 New England Public Media

For many, Queen Elizabeth II's death reopens painful wounds

Published September 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on March 7, 2012 in London, England. (Geoff Pugh/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on March 7, 2012 in London, England. (Geoff Pugh/Getty Images)

For many people, Queen Elizabeth’s death marked the end of an era of British glory; for others, it has reopened painful wounds.

The legacy of British colonialism still looms large and to those from former colonies, the Queen was a symbol of all that was stolen.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt talks with Maya Jasanoff, professor of history at Harvard University. She reflected on this in an essay for the New York Times titled “Mourn the Queen, Not Her Empire.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.