Inflation is still high, report shows

The markets started the day up slightly, after big drops Tuesday following a Consumer Price Index report showing that prices in August were up 8.3% over a year earlier.

That increase is slightly lower than the increase for July, but it was higher than many economists were expecting.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Diane Swonk, chief economist for KPMG, the accounting and professional services network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

