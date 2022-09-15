Billionaire Patagonia founder gives away company to fight climate change

Yvon Chouinard, the eccentric, rock-climbing billionaire and founder of popular brand Patagonia, is giving away the company. Estimated to be worth $3 billion, Patagonia will be given to a specially-designed trust and a nonprofit organization to ensure all profits — about $100 million a year — are used to combat climate change.

Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economic correspondent, joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee with the latest.

