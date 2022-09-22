Culture to Do: Sept 22, 2022

Kimaya Diggs

The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

If you caught Kamaya’s set at the NEPM Asparagus Festival in June, you know she is a local artist worth following. A fourth-generation artist, she found her voice across the facets of neo-soul, jazz, and R&B and crafted a genre-defying style that celebrates the power and dexterity of her voice.

MOSSO’s Mix and Match: A Chamber Music Medley

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

The MOSSO Chamber Ensemble performs a program of music by Purcell, Devienne, Mozart, Brahms, Dvorak, and Schubert.

FreshGrass Festival

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Friday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept 25

This popular festival features roots music traditionalists and innovators on four stages and platforms throughout MASS MoCA’s 16-acre campus. Performers include Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Tanya Tucker, Trampled by Turtles, and others.

25th Annual Country Fair

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25

Celebrate the 18th century roots of a utopian Shaker village in the Berkshires with fine artisanship, local food, live music, demonstrations, family activities, farm animals, beekeeper talks, and more.

Made in Puerto Rico: An Evening with Eli Castro

The Bushnell, Hartford

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Through captivating storytelling, former attorney-turned-comedian Elizardi “Eli” Castro takes us on a journey through Puerto Rico, its beautiful people, and most cherished traditions. Castro not only stars in the one man show, he also wrote the play himself.

Angela Davis: A History of the United States

Rooke Theatre at Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley

Friday, Sept. 30 –Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

This powerful play, presented in French with English supertitles, tells the story of the American Black activist who faced a turbulent life during the civil rights movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The production by France’s Compagnie L'Héliotrope is presented by MIFA. Get 25% off tickets with discount code MIFA2022

M@A Presents: Aizuri Quartet

Buckley Recital Hall, Amherst College

Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Formed in 2012, the Aizuri Quartet has established a unique position within today’s musical landscape, infusing all of their music-making with infectious energy, joy and warmth. Their program will include works by Clara Schumann, Bartók, Tanya Tagaq and Haydn.

Julian Parker-Burns / Northampton Jazz Festival "Jazz Strut" 2021, Pulaski Park

Northampton Jazz Festival

Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday. Oct. 1

It starts on Friday afternoon and evening with the “Jazz Strut” where you’ll find free jazz performances throughout downtown Northampton’s breweries, bars and restaurants. On Saturday there will be free performances at the Unitarian Society, the Parlor Room and Pulaski Park. The festival concludes Saturday evening with the ticketed concert by the Ron Carter Quartet at the Academy of Music.

Palaver Strings presents: A Brilliant Escape

Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, Greenfield

Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Palaver Strings, a musician-led string ensemble based in Portland, Maine, launches its ninth season with an escape into the brilliant world of early music.

Javanese Gamelan: Concert and Beginners Workshops

CitySpace, Easthampton

Saturday, Oct. 1

Gamelan is a vibrant musical tradition of Indonesian gong-chime orchestras from the islands of Java and Bali. Free gamelan workshops will be offered throughout the day. Then, attend an evening concert featuring I.M. Harjito.

Shawn Colvin

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

In the late 80s, Shawn Colvin’s relationship with the Valley took root at the Iron Horse in Northampton, where she performed breathtaking opening sets for veteran artists like Richard Thompson and Loudon Wainwright. She graduated to headliner status before she had even released an album.

Tuesday Morning Music Club

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Season Opener Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 10:15 a.m.

Established in 1902, the Tuesday Morning Music Club (TMMC) maintains a venerable tradition of presenting concerts that feature exceptionally talented local musicians collaborating together. Members can attend all 1season 2 concerts for $40!

Springfield Public Forum

The Economy: What’s Changed? What’s Next? With Kai Ryssdal

Springfield Symphony Hall

Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Over the last 20 years, public radio’s Kai Ryssdal has been the host and senior editor of “Marketplace”, the most popular program on business and the economy — radio or television, commercial or public broadcasting — in the country.

NEPM Kids Day!

Court Square, Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet Curious George and other PBS Kids characters! There will be PBS Kids activity stations, a Rag Shag costume parade with a prize, live music, a pop-up book shop with Odyssey Bookshop, local kids author and illustrator signings and a free kids size Friendly’s ice cream with every admission! PLUS! The first 500 families to register get a free NEPM Kids Day T-shirt!

NEPM Book Club: We Ride Upon Sticks

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Just in time for Halloween, we'll be talking about “We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry. In the town of Danvers, Massachusetts, home of the original 1692 witch trials, the 1989 Danvers Falcons will do anything to make it to the girls field hockey state finals — even if it means tapping into some devilishly dark powers. Against a background of irresistible 1980s iconography, Quan Barry expertly weaves together the individual and collective progress of this enchanted team as they storm their way through an unforgettable season. Read the book soon, then join us on Oct. 27.

