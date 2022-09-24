© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

Iranian women in New Hampshire react to violent protests in their country

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published September 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Fatmeh Rahmanifad at a Boston Commons gathering to cherish Mahsa Amini's memory and stand with Iranian protesters.
Courtesy
/
Fatmeh Rahmanifad
Fatmeh Rahmanifad at a Boston Commons gathering to cherish Mahsa Amini's memory and stand with Iranian protesters.

Fatmeh Rahmanifad, a University of New Hampshire research scientist, encountered the morality police several times when she was a teenager living in Iran.

That police force detained Mahsa Amini last week for allegedly breaking hijab rules. She died in their custody. Rahmanifad said Amini’s death revives traumatic events she lived through. She said she saw many women in Iran detained each day.

“They arrest you, put you in the van, and use the worst language; they hit really bad,” Rahmanifad said.

She has been living in the U.S since 2013 and appreciates the power of deciding what to wear or where to go. She said she feels sorry for the vulnerable women who still live there and tries to give them support online and at local events.

Mahsa Moradi is a Ph.D. student at the University of New Hampshire. While in Iran, she was also stopped by the morality police several times. She said she feared for her life each time.

“They bring you to a place where they take photos of you as if you were a criminal,” she remembers. “You are alone; they are many; they have all the power over you.”

Moradi is worried about not knowing what is going on in Iran after the government shut down the internet in the cities where protests are happening. Based on her experience, she said that happens before a violent government crackdown. She said her parents report hearing shots during the night.

“We know they [the government] have a plan to kill people,” she said.

Both women joined an online social movement of women who have cut their hair in protest of the government. They hope more women join the cause on social media. They said what is happening in Iran is sad, but at the same time, the protests are inspiring.

“I think it would be very beautiful if feminists worldwide took a stand and stood by the human rights and the feminists in Iran,” said Rahmanifad.

thumbnail_Mahsa.jpg
Courtesy
/
Mahsa Moradi
Mahsa Moradi at a Mahsa Amini memorial at UNH. The poster shows what is written on Mahsa's tombstone: “Dearest Zhina, you won’t die, your name will be a code.”

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
