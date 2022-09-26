What is happening to migrants in Mexico now that the 'remain' policy is ending?

It’s now been more than a month since the Biden administration, after legal challenges, ended the Trump policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico while their cases played out.

Even though no one new is being enrolled in the program, there are still migrants in Mexico waiting for hearings in the U.S.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Julia Neusner about what’s happening with the program now and its impact. She is a research and policy attorney at Human Rights First, a non-profit advocacy group.

