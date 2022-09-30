© 2022 New England Public Media

Florida nursing home residents face challenges as evacuations continue

Published September 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

As Florida’s residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nursing home evacuations continue. So far, more than 3,400 residents have been removed from at least 43 facilities, according to the Florida Health Care Association.

At others, generators and extra food and medical supplies are allowing patients to shelter in place. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Veronica Catoe, CEO of the Florida Assisted Living Association about the evacuations she’s helping coordinate.

