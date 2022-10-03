Massachusetts lieutenant governor: a guide to the 2022 general election

The incumbent Massachusetts lieutenant governor, Republican Karyn Polito, is not seeking a third term.

On the Republican ballot, former state Rep. Leah Allen was gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl's pick. In the primary, she defeated former state Rep. Kate Campanale, who was preferred by Diehl's opponent in the primary, Chris Doughty.

For the Democrats, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll prevailed over state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow and state Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton.

Dem: Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll

GOP: Former state Rep. Leah Allen

