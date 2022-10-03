© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massachusetts lieutenant governor: a guide to the 2022 general election

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published October 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
The Massachusetts Statehouse.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
/
Graphic by NEPM
The Massachusetts Statehouse.

The incumbent Massachusetts lieutenant governor, Republican Karyn Polito, is not seeking a third term.

On the Republican ballot, former state Rep. Leah Allen was gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl's pick. In the primary, she defeated former state Rep. Kate Campanale, who was preferred by Diehl's opponent in the primary, Chris Doughty.

For the Democrats, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll prevailed over state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow and state Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton.

Dem: Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll

GOP: Former state Rep. Leah Allen

NEPM Newsroom
New England Public Media's newsroom is located at 44 Hampden Street, Springfield, MA 01103-1413. Send news tips or press releases via email, or call the newsroom directly at 413-735-6622. Keep up with New England Public Media on Facebook or Twitter.
See stories by NEPM Newsroom