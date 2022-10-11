NYC turns to tents to house migrants

On Randall’s Island in New York City’s East River, tent shelters are being put up this week. Mayor Eric Adams said the tents are necessary for migrants coming to the city including migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with professor Felipe De La Hoz, contributing member of the New York Daily News Editorial Board and co-founder of BORDER/LINES.

