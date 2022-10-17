© 2022 New England Public Media

Chinese Communist Party launches 20th week-long congress

Published October 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

The Chinese Communist Party’s 20th week-long congress launched Sunday with a speech from leader Xi Jinping. His speech praised the party’s accomplishments with its “zero-COVID” policy and strong economic outlook and he is expected to serve an “unprecedented” third term as China’s leader.

However, social dissent is emerging in small but significant pockets, including a banner protest in Beijing condemning COVID-19 restrictions and the leader’s control, as well as online protests snubbing the leader’s speech which were met with censorship.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.