Culture to Do: Oct. 19, 2022

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Sensational Beginnings

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

For its 2022–23 season, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will have a remarkable line-up of conductors at the podium. First up is multiple GRAMMY-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta. She will be joined by Joshua Roman for Elgar’s Cello Concerto. The concert starts with Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, and concludes with Dvořák’s noble Symphony No. 7.

NEPM Kids Day!

Court Square, Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Meet Curious George and Daniel Tiger! There will be PBS Kids activity stations, a Rag Shag costume parade with a prize, live music by Zara Bode, a pop-up book shop with Odyssey Bookshop, local author and illustrator signings and a free kids size Friendly’s ice cream with every admission.

Hiding in Plain Sight: A Film Screening and Discussion

Valley Venture Mentors, Springfield

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

As a follow up to “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” a powerful documentary recently presented by PBS and Ken Burns, Behavioral Health Network, the Gandara Center and New England Public Media present a panel discussion on the subject of youth mental health. The program will start with a 30-minute clip of the film, followed by a discussion with the film’s co-directors and local experts.

Eggtooth Productions presents ‘A Happening’

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Head to the Shea Theater for an evolving community tradition. The collision of evocative art forms, including live music, dance, theater, sculpture, painting, and film with a “choose your own adventure” structure creates a uniquely powerful immersive experience for performers and audience alike.

Shamell Pitts | TRIBE: Touch of RED

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

Created by the visionary arts collective TRIBE — led by artistic director and choreographer Shamel Pitts — “Touch of RED” will have its world premiere at MASS MoCA this week. Reimagining the boxing ring from a space of duels to one of duets, “Touch of RED” challenges how we think about male vulnerability, utilizing projection, animation, and lighting to create an immersive world for its central duo as they turn a space of aggression into one of softness.

Maxim Vengerov, Violin with Polina Osetinskaya, Piano

Mechanics Hall, Worcester

Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

In the last few seasons Maxim Vengerov has performed as soloist and/or conductor with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto Symphony Orchestras. With pianist Polina Osetinskaya, he will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky.

Phantoms by Firelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Fridays – Sundays through Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Evening guests will see the Village in a darker, more eerie light and learn about the myths and folklore of Halloween. Adding to the experience is a mysterious troupe of performers, including gravity-defying acrobats, creepy conjurers, and fate-tempting fire jugglers who appear in firelight shadows.

Albert Schweitzer Organ Festival Hartford

Saturday, October 22

2022 Young Professional Competition Trinity College Chapel, Hartford at 10 a.m.

Organ Extravaganza at the Bushnell at 4 p.m.

The purpose of the Albert Schweitzer Organ Festival is to encourage young organists and to increase general appreciation of organ music of the past and present. Three finalists will each present a 45-minute recital. Then at 4 p.m. it’s the “Organ Extravaganza” at the Bushnell featuring organist Paul Jacobs —the first winner of the competition — and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, Carolyn Kuan conducting.

Selected Shorts

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Selected Shorts returns to the Northampton Academy of Music for an evening of short fiction that will touch the heart and tickle the funny bone. You’ll enjoy “A Love Letter” by Greg Ames and “The Tallest Doll in New York City” by Maria Dahvana Headley performed by Becca Blackwell; “Robinson Crusoe at the Waterpark” by Elizabeth McCracken performed by Mike Doyle; and “Sugar Babies” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine performed by Sonia Manzano.

Community Open House

Yiddish Book Center, Amherst

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy a day at the Yiddish Book Center. You can take a guided tour of the Center's exhibits and rare book vault. by Yiddish Book Center fellows. Sommerville-based artist Debra Olin will give a gallery talk about her exhibit, “EVERY PROTECTION: Exploring Pregnancy and Childbirth in the Jewish Pale of Settlement.” Editors Aaron Lansky and Lisa Newman share the story behind the recently released book, “The Glass Plates of Lublin.”

CONCORA: J.S. Bach's Six Motets

St. Mary Church, Stonington

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

Johann Sebastian Bach's six Motets for double chorus are among the greatest achievements in Baroque choral music — demanding for the singer but joyous for the listener. Hear this glorious music showcasing the vocal skill and expressive talents of CONCORA's professional singers under the direction of Chris Shepard. The concert will also be presented in Hartford and Stamford next week.

Grant Stewart — Northampton Jazz Workshop

The Drake, Amherst

Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Grant Stewart was born in Toronto, and moved to New York City where he now can can be found playing at such clubs as Smalls, Lincoln Center, Birdland, SMOKE, The Kitano, The Jazz Standard and many more. Stewart has performed all over North America and Europe as well as in Japan, Brazil, and Taiwan. His set at the Drake will be followed by a jazz jam session. Bring your axe to sit in!

Charlayne Hunter-Gault In Person

Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Charlayne Hunter-Gault made national news as a teenager when she mounted a legal challenge that culminated in her admission to the University of Georgia in January 1961. As an adult, Charlayne switched from being the subject of news to covering it. Over more than five decades, she charted a course through some of the world’s most respected journalistic institutions. Her new book showcases her lifelong commitment to reporting on Black people — from the civil rights movement through the election of America’s first Black president and beyond.

Art in the Orchard

Park Hill Orchard, Easthampton

Open through Thanksgiving weekend

Apples, art, cider, and leaf peeping — it’s all here. Sculptures are installed along a footpath meandering through the working orchard, with spectacular views of the Mount Tom range as a backdrop. This year you can see wood sculptures by Brattleboro artist Mark Fenwick, stone sculptures by Springfield artist Gerald Clark and other works. While there, pick up a peck or two of apples and take a photo of your group in the “big red frame.”