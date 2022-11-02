© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. considers holding Haitian migrants at Guantanamo Bay or third country

Published November 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
A man holds a stone as protesters demand the release of Haitian journalist Robest Dimanche, who was detained while covering a protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images)
A man holds a stone as protesters demand the release of Haitian journalist Robest Dimanche, who was detained while covering a protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden administration is weighing different plans for how to respond to a potential mass exodus of migrants from Haiti. According to documents and two sources familiar with the situation, one plan includes temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Danny Rivero, reporter for NPR member station WLRN and host of the Detention By Design podcast, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.