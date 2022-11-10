Culture to Do: Nov. 9, 2022

Springfield Public Forum

After the Midterms: A Political Outlook with Ana Navarro

Springfield Symphony Hall

Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Ana Navarro is a well-known Republican strategist, political analyst for CNN, CNN en Español, and Telemundo, and co-host of ABC’s The View. She deftly analyzes the political landscape with her signature no-holds-barred candor and larger-than-life personality. She will share enlightening insider stories about the movers and shakers driving the nation’s post-election political conversations.

Habib Koite & Bamada

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

One of Africa’s most popular and recognized musicians, Habib Koité is a modern troubadour with extraordinary appeal because Koité’s musicianship, wit and wisdom translate across cultures. Hailing from the musically prolific West African nation of Mali, the guitarist and composer has been named the biggest pop star of the region by Rolling Stone.

New England Repertory Orchestra

Open Reading: Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Get an insider’s look and listen with New England Repertory Orchestra by observing the magic of the rehearsal process as they explore a new score of Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony — the first symphonic piece by a woman to be performed by a major American orchestra. Under the direction of Cailin Marcel Manson, Worcester’s NERO core ensemble was formed with the goal of recruiting a diverse roster of professional musicians.

Darryl Harper: ‘Chamber Made’ album release show

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

Hailed by Jazz Observer for his “luxurious, agile and highly organic” mastery of the clarinet, Darryl Harper chairs the music department and is director of the Center for Humanistic Inquiry at Amherst College. His new album, Chamber Music, is a riveting collection of chamber jazz works.

Nightwood

The Mount, Lenox

Opens Friday, Nov. 11

NightWood is an innovative and immersive sound and light experience set against the backdrop of Edith Wharton’s historic home in Lenox. Wander the illuminated 3/4-mile route through the woods and gardens for an otherworldly experience that evokes wonder and awakens the imagination. Tickets are available on multiple dates through Jan. 1.

Open Studios 2022

Brushworks Arts and Industry, Florence

Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out the former toothbrush factory that is now a vibrant artistic hub. Over forty artists and craftspeople will open their studios to share their creativity and give you a head start on finding unique holiday gifts — paintings, jewelry, pottery, fashion, crafts and more.

A Wrinkle in Time

The Drama Studio, Springfield

Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20

A Wrinkle in Time, adapted from the book by Madeleine L'Engle, features one of literature's most enduring young heroines — Meg Murry — who joins forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O'Keefe and others to battle the forces of evil. The Drama Studio was founded in 1987 to create an institution where youth could study acting as seriously as they could study music.

Paul Winter

Winter Festival: Solstice Celebration opener

Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Award-winning musician Paul Winter opens the Berkshire Museum’s Winter Festival celebration! Following the concert, head to the second floor for a reception. See “Santa Classics,” by Philadelphia-based artist Ed Wheeler, “Hoots Holiday: A Solstice Tale” and more.

Moving Day Album Release Party

Workshop 13, Ware

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Moving Day describes themselves as “synth pop for buzzkills.” Their keyboard-based sound is rounded out by electric cello. Vocalist Robbie Juarez varies his approach from a murmur to falsetto while telling stories through strings of images. Moving Day is influenced by electronic sounds old and new, combining their love of modern acts like Son Lux, Radiohead, and LCD Sound system with early synth bands like OMD, Depeche Mode, and Kraftwerk.

Garth Fagan Dance

Jorgensen Center for The Performing Arts

Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m.

Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan (The Lion King) has been one of the most iconic figures in contemporary American dance for decades - and his dance company isn’t short of that excellence. Now celebrating its 52nd season, Garth Fagan Dance’s high-energy ensemble pushes the boundaries to create an experience beloved by all.

1794 Meeting House: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas

Town Hall, Orange

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling,” and brilliant Californian cellist, Natalie Haas, spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 16 years they have set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing,and the joyful spontaneity of their music.

Just Fine Thank You

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Forbes Library, Northampton

Just Fine Thank You is a trio of local musicians who perform favorite songs ranging from country to jazz standards to punk rock. Their arrangements are nerdily mischievous with a touch of "what if we do it like this?" Head to the Forbes library to hear Becky Lang and Robin Hoffman on ukuleles and vocals, and David Pratt on percussion.