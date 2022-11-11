© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are school board races swinging to the right?

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

Races for school board sparked greater interest this election than in the past. A surge inground-level political organizing and candidate recruitment has developed in the last year with groups like Moms for Liberty creating slates of right-learning candidates.

How did they do this election? Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Doug Kronaizl, staff writer for Ballotpedia who has been tracking school board races.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.