How children are taught to read faces a reckoning

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Kids in the U.S. are struggling to read. And have been for years.

“We weren’t teaching kids what they we needed to know. We were teaching them the habits of struggling readers, no wonder we have so many struggling readers,” Emily Hanford says.

Research shows early readers need direct instruction – meaning how to sound out letters and words.

But for years, many classrooms have used curriculum that teaches kids ineffective reading shortcuts instead.

“I’m not saying people have to throw everything out and start all over again, but I do think this is a pretty profound change,” Hanford says.

“We need to get on a different road.”

Today, On Point: A major reckoning in teaching children how to read.

Guests

Emily Hanford, senior correspondent at American Public Media. Host and reporter of the radio documentary Hard Words: Why Aren’t Our Kids Being Taught to Read? and Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong. (@ehanford)

Also Featured

Missy Purcell, former elementary school teacher and mom from Georgia. (missy_purcell)

Jack Silva, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer at the Bethlehem Area School District in Pennsylvania. (@basdjacksilva)

Show Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Here is a very basic expectation that we all have. That when kids go to school, they’re going to be taught how to read. I mean, it’s kind of the entire purpose of early elementary education, isn’t it? Well, Missy Purcell thought that. And in fact, for as long as she could remember, she loved to read. So much so that Missy also knew she wanted to be a teacher. So when she grew up, Missy began training for her teaching career at the University of Georgia.

MISSY PURCELL: My entire training was in what I didn’t even know at that time was the term, but it was balanced literacy. And I was really trained in the reading and writing workshop approach. There was a huge emphasis on getting kids to love to learn, to read and write. And as a reader and a writer, that resonated with me. And I wanted my kids, my future classrooms to do the same thing that I did. I wanted them to love to learn, to read and write.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, balanced literacy is an approach to teaching literacy that’s extremely common in America’s public schools. More than 70% of elementary special education and K-2 teachers said their schools used balanced literacy. And 65% of College of Education professors teach it to aspiring teachers, and have for many years.

Now, those numbers are according to a 2019 survey by Education Week. So, it seemed utterly natural to Missy to take this approach, this balanced literacy approach, into her classroom when she landed her first teaching job outside of Atlanta at the Gwinnett County Public Schools.

PURCELL: My room screamed balanced literacy. A cozy reading nook and comfy seating for a reading in a classroom library. And the focus was on quantity. I remember, you know, there was this pressure to get kids to write more, which I don’t disagree with, but it was more about the quantity of getting them to write more and find the joy, because they wrote so much. And read more, and therefore they would become better readers because they read.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, the balanced literacy approach, though, didn’t work for every kid. In fact, Missy soon learned it didn’t work for a lot of kids. But the balanced literacy pedagogy stresses that loving reading, like really, really loving it is an important key to literacy.

PURCELL: If a kid was struggling and not where they needed to be, that was the only advice I gave parents was. Read more. They’ll become fluent. If you read more, you know, write more. Create experiences in your home where you read the book and watch the movie and talk about it. Like things felt good. And I felt like an expert telling parents that, and parents would listen to me.

CHAKRABARTI: All that changed when Missy became a parent herself. In 2007, Missy left teaching to raise her three sons Harrison, William and Matthew.

PURCELL: My older two boys, when they left preschool, they give you a skill sheet that lets you know, Hey, this is what your kid mastered in preschool. This is how many sounds they know, how many letters they know. Matthew, unlike my older two children, only knew how to identify the letter M for his name, Matthew. And he only knew about three letter sounds. And all my other boys knew all of them.

CHAKRABARTI: Matthew was just six years old at the time and he was being taught how to read using the same balanced literacy approach Missy had used herself as a teacher, so she wasn’t too worried at first. But Matthew failed to make much progress, and later he was diagnosed with dyslexia that qualified him for extra support. So, he was put into a program called Reading Recovery, a short-term intervention used for struggling readers.

And Reading Recovery uses the same balanced literacy approach, as well. Well, a few months later, Missy got an email from her teacher saying Matthew was not making progress. And the teacher’s only suggestion? Missy should read more to Matthew at home. It was the exact same advice that Missy had given to so many other parents when she’d been a teacher.

PURCELL: So a child that we already know is flagged for not becoming a proficient reader, who’s in a very expensive, intensive remediation program that’s not offered to everybody, is plateauing. And the only advice I got was to read to him more. And we’re going to keep plugging away. We’re going to keep doing the same thing, even though we’re not getting any results.

CHAKRABARTI: At the same time, though, Matthew kept getting into trouble at school. He was acting out. And always during portions of the literacy curriculum known as Guided Reading.

PURCELL: And my favorite one was he was making armpit noises during guided reading, and he couldn’t write because on the action plan you have to write what you did. So he drew a photo of himself making an armpit noise, and then he tried so hard to write, you know, I was making an armpit noise and it was, you know, incredibly impossible to read because he didn’t have the encoding skills and he didn’t have the decoding skills.

CHAKRABARTI: Her son was simply not learning the most basic skill schools are expected to teach. He was not learning how to read. Missy couldn’t stand it. So, she started doing her own research online.

PURCELL: And that’s when I stumbled upon the Facebook page The Science of Reading: What I Should Have Learned in College. And I was just, you know, gobsmacked that there was a whole community of people like me. I was not a unicorn. My child wasn’t a unicorn. And there were all these people who literally, just like me, didn’t know. And we didn’t teach kids the right way. And then, sadly, everything that I did to kids now was happening to my own child.

I’m never, ever going to blame teachers because I was one. And I know why they did what they did. But, now that we do have the opportunity to know better and we’re getting training and we’re getting access to the right materials now there’s accountability. We now know better. So now we just really have to get everyone to want to do better.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s mom and teacher Missy Purcell. We’re going to hear more about what happened with her son Matthew a bit later in today’s show. Now, Missy’s story is featured in a blockbuster new podcast called Sold A Story, reported by Emily Hanford. Emily has been reporting on why so many American children are struggling to learn how to read.

And the podcast uncovers the personalities, the money and the deep-seated beliefs behind the pervasive literacy curriculum in the United States that schools follow. Now, this literacy curriculum is not based on decades of research. It is not based on decades of research showing how the human brain actually learns how to read. And Emily Hanford joins us now. Emily, welcome back to On Point.

EMILY HANFORD: Hi, Meghna. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you for that great introduction.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, thank you for diving deep. Two years’ worth of reporting to really uncover this profoundly complicated story. So, first of all, there are lots of people listening right now, Emily, who do not know what balanced literacy actually is. How would you describe what this method of teaching reading to young kids is?

HANFORD: Yeah, I’m not sure I would exactly call it a method. I would sort of call it an approach. And it’s not one curriculum. There are many curricula and materials that describe themselves as balanced literacy. And I think you did a really good job in the introduction, sort of beginning to unwrap what that means. What you find in surveys is that most elementary schools say they’re using a balanced literacy approach. There’s not a precise definition of what that means, and it sounds really good.

We all want balance in all things. It would be nice if our world had more balance. And I think balance literacy started with some good intentions. The idea was that kids need some phonics instruction and some exposure to text and vocabulary and comprehension. And there were sort of a suite of things. There were sort of five major things that were identified by this big panel in the late ’90s and early 2000s. And the idea was, Give kids a little bit of all of it, and that will be balanced literacy.

And I think what happened along the way is that balanced literacy really was sort of foundationally grounded in this whole language approach to reading, which Missy sort of talked about. Sort of a general idea that if kids are exposed to written language, if people read to them, they will eventually learn to read. And it is founded on a belief that many people aren’t exactly sort of aware, that this is the belief that it’s founded on, sort of founded on the basic belief that learning to read is a lot like learning to talk, that if you are exposed to the language, you will learn how to do it. Yeah.

CHAKRABARTI: I’m going to play the role of the parent, being a parent as I am. So yeah, I mean, we’re all told to talk as much to our infants as possible, and it does seem a little bit like magic that they actually end up talking back to us, because human beings are very orally verbal. But I don’t understand how the same is supposed to work for reading. But that’s the assumption. You’re saying with the balanced reading approach that if you just read to your kids, that magically they will learn how to read the words should, could, would and did.

HANFORD: And for some kids, it really does seem to happen like this. You know, some kids really kind of figure out how written language works with a little bit of instruction to school and a lot of sitting on their caregivers’ lap and then pointing to the words, they start to figure out that there is a code of written language.

But essentially our brains, we are not born with brains that kind of are ready to do that thing called reading, because reading, like written language is kind of new. Like we human beings have been walking around on this world for a very long time and just for a little bit of that time, we had figured out this whole written language thing.

So, we’re not actually born able to do that automatically, whereas we are able to learn to talk. Right? And so, there’s just this assumption behind reading instruction. I mean, teachers in schools know that there are things they need to teach, but a lot of the instruction is sort of grounded on this idea that it will all come together in time as long as kids are getting exposure. And that turns out not to be true.

And most kids, this is one of the big, surprising things for me of this reporting … is a lot more people than I realized struggle with learning how to read. It’s actually quite difficult for people. It doesn’t have to do with intelligence. Very, very smart people struggle with learning how to read. Some of us, I think I was one of them, don’t need much instruction, but some of us need a lot.

CHAKRABARTI: Emily, I told you I would love to hear you describe what’s actually taking place. Say, in a typical day when this balanced literacy instruction is going on. And in order to help do that, I actually pulled a bit from the Sold a Story podcast.

This is an early moment in the podcast that really grabbed me, and it’s when a mom from South Kingstown, Rhode Island, her name is Corrine Adams. She was actually at home giving her six-year-old son, Charlie, a reading assessment. And I think she was at home because her kids were out of school due to due to the pandemic. So she had to give her son the reading assessment. And here’s how that went.

HANFORD: She gave him the test. They’re sitting in their kitchen. Charlie’s two-year-old sister is playing in the background, and Charlie has to read a book called How Things Move. … Charlie is grasping for straws. He has no idea how to read most of the words in this book. Some of the words he is saying are not even on the page.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, Emily, what was Charlie being taught that led him to think that guessing was the best way to try to read unfamiliar words?

HANFORD: Yes. Well, let me say this. Reading, it requires a lot of skills. You need to be able to identify the words and understand what they say. Reading comprehension requires a lot. But what I focus on in this podcast is the written words themselves. What does it take for a human being to be able to read written words? And how does a child learn how to do that and how are schools teaching that?

So what I identified years ago, and the reason I did this podcast, is because many kids in schools today are taught these strategies for how to read the words. They’re told that when they come to a word they don’t know, there are lots of different things they can do. They can look at the first letter of the word, the last letter of the word. They can look at the picture in the book. They can sort of think of what would make sense there. Think about the overall meaning.

And one of the things they might do is sound out the word. And many kids are getting a little bit of phonics instruction and they’re being taught something about how to sound out words. The problem with this approach is that kids are being taught that sounding out the word is one way to identify what a word is, but you have all these other strategies you can use instead. So that’s what Charlie was being taught, because that’s what his teacher was teaching.

Because that’s what the curriculum told the teacher to teach. Teach kids that they have all these different strategies they can use to figure out the words. That becomes a problem for many kids because they start to rely on those other strategies.

CHAKRABARTI: What are those other strategies?

HANFORD: Looking at the first letter, thinking of something that makes sense, looking at the picture in the book. So that’s what Charlie was doing. And the amazing thing when his mom gave him that reading test at home is that she was being told at that point that Charlie was doing well, that he was like reading well. And then she gave him this assessment and she’s like, Wait a minute, this is the fall of first grade.

And he can’t read any other words in these books. What is going on? And what I show in the podcast is part of this gets down to a very common way of assessing a child’s reading ability, using particular books that kids are familiar with, that teachers have given a lot of introduction to. They’ve often gone through the books, helped them identify some of the words. Kids memorize some of the words, they’ll look at the pictures. Kids will memorize entire books. But then when you hand them a book they’ve never seen before. Often what you’ll hear is something like Charlie, which is I have no idea what to do here.

And so some kids do figure out on their own or because they’re getting enough phonics instruction in school that the most reliable, effective way to figure out a word you don’t know is to sound it out and see if it sounds like a word in spoken language. But some kids have a really hard time with that, aren’t taught really the skills of how to do that and start to rely on these other strategies that turn out to be not very effective. When you start to get to more complex books that don’t have pictures, there are more words on the page.

The words are longer, and what you’ll see with a lot of kids is they can kind of look like good readers in kindergarten, first and second grade, and things sort of start to fall apart by third and fourth grade.

CHAKRABARTI: So the question is what happens when the pictures go away, right? … From your reporting, how common is this method of teaching? And specifically, there are a couple of very well-known curricula. How common are they in American schools?

HANFORD: Well, you know, it’s hard to answer that question with any precision. And this is part of kind of how we ended up in the situation we’re in, is that the United States is a very local control country when it comes to education, sort of schools, districts, schools and even individual teachers are in some ways able to do what they want and in other ways not. We kind of have this contradictory thing going on.

But anyway, at the end of the day, the idea is that schools can sort of teach reading the way they want. There’s not sort of a centralized system in most places that sort of collects information on how schools are teach from reading and what they use. And we have lots of school districts around the country, but we have a lot of survey data and other data of teachers and teachers’ beliefs that show us that this is very predominant. And the vast majority of elementary schools are using this sort of loosely defined balance literacy approach that typically includes these word reading strategies I was just referring to.

So teaching kids that when they come to a word, they have all kinds of things they can do to figure out the words, which lead to bad habits for some kids. And what you will find is that there are some particular authors who have become very prominent and very successful at selling this approach to teaching reading. So they’re not the only ones, but they have become very popular. And surveys will show that, you know, something like 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% of schools that are using something by these authors.

So what I was really trying to take apart in Sold a Story was identifying particular authors and companies that sell these products. But really what I was trying to show is that there’s a much more pervasive belief system. And while the idea is that schools have local control, it turns out that many schools across the country are teaching reading in the same basic way, even though they’re not all using the same curriculum or following the same person to teach them reading. Everyone’s swimming in the same sea.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, Emily … I promised that we would pick up a little bit with the story of Missy Purcell, who you feature first in your podcast, because I want to just talk for a second. I mean, thinking of that fifth grader, about the long-term effect that struggling has to read on kids. Now, Missy, when we talked to her, she shared more of her story of what was happening with Matthew, her struggling reader, and by the time he reached fourth grade, he still couldn’t read as a fourth grader, despite getting that extensive additional support in school, that was using the balanced literacy approach. And she said, Missy told us, just like she told you, Emily, that not being able to read was really hurting Matthew deeply.

PURCELL: He would shake when he would read, and he would rage at the end of the day. You know, at the end of school, I’d go pick him up and he would be so angry. I thought he was being bullied or something. No, he was just so frustrated. It broke my kid. We had him privately assessed that year, and part of the assessment included a social emotional survey. You know, like, what’s your greatest fear? And it was a spelling test.

What’s the one thing that you would love to learn to do? If I could focus enough, I’d love to learn to write. What’s your greatest dream in life? This is my little kid that has been able to hold a baseball in his little left hand since he was two and throw it. And I thought he would say his greatest dream was to be a pro player and it was to learn to read my fourth grade. His greatest dream was to learn to read, like that’s a kindergarten skill. That’s not what a fourth grader should be dreaming of.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, Emily, Missy eventually pulled her son out of school and put him in a completely different kind of school. But before we hear what happened with Matthew, let me ask you. So one thing that we learn pretty clearly from the Sold a Story podcast is that this balanced literacy approach isn’t actually grounded in a tremendous amount of research on how the human brain learns how to read.

And so we can’t go into all the detail that you uncover in your podcast … but what are the other approaches that we know do work that do have decades of exhaustive research behind them?

HANFORD: … There’s a lot of research that can sort of give you some support for a lot of different things. But there’s this foundational idea in the balanced literacy approach that is essentially, giving kids exposure will lead to them being good readers unless they have some sort of problem, quote-unquote, or disability, right? So that allows you to sort of say, okay, well, most kids are going to do fine in this environment. And then there’s a few kids who need more specific instruction in how to read the words.

So we got to flip that around and realize that, no, it’s the other way around. Actually, most kids really need this help, and there are some kids who figure it out on their own.

So the research shows … that learning to read doesn’t happen naturally. And then the other thing is that these strategies that I’m talking about have been shown to be inaccurate. So cognitive scientists took this on, starting back in the 1970s and 1980s, and we’re like, How do we read words? How do we do that?

How does the human brain do that? And they did a bunch of research about that. They did these experiments, and they showed very clearly by the 1990s that when you were a skilled reader, you were not looking at the first letter and the last letter. You’re not using context, you’re not making good guesses, you’re not skipping words and coming up with the gist of what you’re reading. You are looking at virtually every letter in the word and processing those letters very, very quickly.

And they are like stored in your brain for immediate retrieval. Because at some point you successfully sounded out the word and you linked the letters in the word, the spelling of the word with the pronunciation and the meaning. And those three things, spelling, pronunciation and meaning came together for you and sort of got locked together. And it actually sort of changes your brain when you start to be able to do that with words. A typically developing reader can see a word just a few times, sound it out. Oh, I know what that is.

Yep, I know what it means. I know how it’s pronounced. That’s how it’s spelled. I got it. Bam! And this is how you become a good reader. You get so many words into your brain that you don’t have to think about that when you’re reading. Instead, you do what is the goal of reading, which is you think about the meaning of what you’re reading.

What you’re doing. You’re not spending time on the words. There’s no cognitive load. It’s not conscious. The words are there for you, except every once in a while, when you come across a word you don’t see very often, or you’ve never seen before. Then research have shown in studies … it takes you a different millisecond amount of time to identify different words.

The ones that are most familiar to you, that you’ve really got locked in your brain, those come really quick. There are some that are a little less familiar. And then we all know as adults, every once in a while, you have to stop and be like, What’s that? And what do you do? You like, sound it out? Have I ever heard that before? You might look it up.

And we all have had embarrassing moments as adults where we realize that there are words that we’ve been reading for years and we weren’t pronouncing them right, and then we like say it wrong among people and then we’re like, oh, whoops. Like, the example I use is epitome. Which is something that my son was reading out loud and he was like, epitome. And I was like, Hmm, do you mean epitome? And my son was like, in high school at this point, and he was like, right, yes. Right.

CHAKRABARTI: … But the key distinction that you’re making here, so just to recap what you just said, is that researchers have found that the approach used in balanced literacy instruction doesn’t work. Because it doesn’t actually train the brain to recognize how, I’m looking at my script in front of here and I have the word three and sentences. That it doesn’t really train the brain to know that in the words sentences, this S makes a sound, and the C also happens to make a similar sound in this particular word. So balanced literacy doesn’t do that now.

HANFORD: It’s not like everything’s wrong with balanced literacy, but there’s sort of a fundamental foundational flaw. And that fundamental foundational flaw is teaching kids how to read the words, taking that very seriously, that’s incredibly important. Kids need to be taught how to read the words and teaching them how to do it.

CHAKRABARTI: But this is more than just, you know, phonics, right? … There’s the language around all that’s going on and literacy can be a little bit confusing. So the sort of other methodologies that you talk about in the podcast, we’ve just got a minute here before we have to take this next break, Emily, but it’s kind of loosely called the science of reading. Can you explain what that is?

HANFORD: Yeah. I mean, the science of reading isn’t a curriculum or an approach. It’s a body of research about how people learn to read. And there’s just growing awareness and people who are building curriculum based on that idea. I don’t think there’s a perfect curriculum out there or perfect approach, and it’s not like schools can buy one and then everything’s fine. I really think that most of this is about knowledge, teacher knowledge, educator knowledge, teaching them what scientists have learned about how people learn to read when educators start to understand that, and that’s been a big purpose of my reporting. They see the problems with the approach that they’re using and realize, Ah, we need to do something different here. We need to make some big changes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.