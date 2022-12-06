© 2022 New England Public Media

A Missouri high school teacher's advice column helps celebrate students — 'and ourselves'

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Kem Smith is an English teacher at McCluer North High School, in Florissant, Missouri. (Courtesy of Kem Smith)
Kem Smith, an English teacher at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri understands why many teachers may want to quit their jobs. Years ago, she did. But the joy of her calling brought her back to the classroom. And now, she’s helping guide others with an advice column for Chalkbeat called “After The Bell.”

She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.