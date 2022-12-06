How the gambling industry captured regulators in the UK

At least 21 U.S. states have legalized online betting — and addiction programs in many of them are struggling to keep up with an influx of new calls from gamblers. But the biggest legal online betting market is in the UK, where industry lobbying has watered down or stalled reforms to make gambling safer.

A new investigation has cautionary tales for U.S. regulators about this booming new business.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bloomberg investigative reporter Gavin Finch.

