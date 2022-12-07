Former election official on what's at stake in Supreme Court's election case

The U.S. Supreme Court hears a case Wednesday that experts say could radically change how federal elections are run in this country. At issue is a fringe legal theory, called the independent state legislature theory, that many legal experts and officials from a range of political backgrounds say has no precedent.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with DeForest Soaries Jr., a former independent Secretary of State of New Jersey and former chair of the Election Assistance Commission under George W. Bush. Soaries signed onto an amicus brief in the case, against the theory.

