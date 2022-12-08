Culture to Do, Dec. 7, 2022

This month, so many Messiahs!

There are two types of people in the world: those who like to listen to Messiah, and those who like to sing it. If you go to listen, chances are that the singing will be — how shall we put it? — more nimble. But, there’s no doubt that going to a community Messiah sing is SO much fun! We have a number of fabulous options for Handel’s Messiah in this issue (including a gorgeous opportunity for streaming).

Messiah SING!

Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs

This is an opportunity to sing along with members of the UConn Department of Music.

CONCORA Handel’s Messiah Candlelight Concerts

The Lutheran Church of Saint Mark, Glastonbury on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

St. James's Episcopal Church, West Hartford on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Listen to Handel’s most beloved work, enhanced by the warm glow of candlelight.

Arcadia Players and Illuminati Vocal Arts Ensemble: Handel's Messiah

Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke College

Saturday, December 17 at 7 p.m.

Here’s your chance to hear Messiah played on authentic period instruments.

Stream Handel and Haydn Society: "Handel's Messiah for Our Time"

This outstanding performance, produced last December by our friends at GBH, is available for streaming.

Welcome Yule: A Midwinter Celebration

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

Welcome Yule is an annual celebration of the light-filled traditions of the darkest time of the year, and their roots in many ancient cultures. Held every December at The Shea Theater in Turners Falls, Welcome Yule is a family show full of music, dance, songs and stories. This year's show includes English, Scottish, and Celtic traditions associated with Yule and Imbolc, also known as Brigit's Day, as well as the Scottish New Year, Hogmanay.

Pioneer Valley Ballet: The Nutcracker

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 11

Each year, Pioneer Valley Ballet Nutcracker is reinvented by Artistic Directors Maryanne Kodzis and Thomas Vacanti, celebrating the history of the company and the tradition of Clara’s magical story. The Friday, 7 p.m. show will include extra treats to honor PVB’s 50th anniversary.

Santa’s Trains

Look Park, Florence

Dec. 9 –11, Dec. 15-18, Dec. 21-23 from 4 – 8 p.m.

The Garden House at Look Park is transformed into a mystical wonderland that captures the magic of the season. Children of all ages will have the chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, explore an enchanted forest of holiday trees and playful miniature villages with model trains whizzing by. While you’re there, spring for a wagon ride on the Look Park Express to see the twinkly “Winter Wonderland” light display.

Pamela Means: Power of the Protest Song

Hawks & Reed, Greenfield

Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Pamela Means is an Easthampton-based Out(spoken), biracial, independent artist whose “kamikaze guitar style” and punchy provocative songs have worn a hole in two of her acoustic guitars. Part performance and part presentation, this family-friendly public event explores the origin stories and lineages of protest songs.

Holiday Shindy 2022

Zion Lutheran Church, Pittsfield

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A Berkshire benchmark of spectacular sustainable craft tradition, the Holiday Shindy offers the chance to shop directly from local farms and makers. Over the past decade it has hosted all sorts of artisans: woodworkers, toymakers, printers, jewelers, ceramicists, apothecaries, clothing designers, upcyclers, farmers and others.

Provisions Grand Champagne Tasting

Provisions Mill District, Amherst

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Head to the Provisions Mill District store in Amherst for a free Champagne tasting. They will be popping bottles and celebrating sparkling wine from around the world. Plus, you can sign up for a $20 tasting that will acquaint you with some extra special bubbly in a VIP tasting space.

Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Cirque!

The Bushnell

Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here’s a unique way to celebrate the season —enjoy magical music of the holidays performed by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, set to astonishing acrobatic feats by members of the renowned Cirque de la Symphonie.

Group Exhibit: Dave Madeloni, Brian McQuillan, Olwen Dowling

Hosmer Gallery, Forbes Library, Northampton

Reception Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Exhibit through Thursday, Dec. 29

Dave Madeloni is an educator, activist, and journalist who resides in Northampton. All of his photographs in the exhibit were taken within a few miles of the library during the Covid era. Their purpose: to remind us to both cherish and protect the beauty and vulnerability that surround us. Brian McQuillan’s sculptures are created with a lot of love, junk, and a strong dose of high voltage electricity. Olwen Dowling believes that “Nature and what it brings to our daily lives is the ultimate healer.”

David Bromberg Quintet

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

David Bromberg's incredible journey spans five-and-a-half decades, and includes adventures with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, and Jerry Garcia. His mastery of several stringed instruments (guitar, fiddle, Dobro, mandolin), and multiple styles is legendary, leading Dr. John to declare him an American icon.

Holiday Card to Amherst: Choral Ensembles

Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Saturday, Dec 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The UMass Chamber Choir, Chorale and the Conductors' Chorus present their annual program of seasonal favorites to help ring in the holidays, including an audience sing-along.

The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show

The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

Here’s your chance to ring in the holidays in 5-part harmony. The Doo Wop Project features stars from Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and A Bronx Tale. This holiday season, The Doo Wop Project presents old school holiday classics and contemporary hits with a doo wop twist.

Boys & Girls Club of Springfield: Festival of Trees

MassMutual Center, Springfield

Thursday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 11

Celebrate the holidays at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club's 22nd Annual Festival of Trees located in MassMutual Center's Exhibition Hall. Trees are donated and decorated by businesses, civic and social organizations, schools, hospitals, families, and individuals. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a tree.