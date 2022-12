Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli‘s new album “A Family Christmas” is the first he’s recorded with his 25-year-old son Matteo, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with the three Bocelli’s about the album and about singing together.

