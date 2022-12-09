Holiday Programming 2022

O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Watch Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

Tony Award-nominee Megan Hilty and television and film actor Neal McDonough join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for this Irish-inspired edition of this heartwarming annual celebration of music and holiday traditions.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams

In collaboration with the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, the American Pops Orchestra presents an evening celebrating the entire iconic album of holiday classics. The program is hosted byVanessa Williams with appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.

Itzak Perlman’s Chanukah Party

Listen Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

Itzhak Perlman invites you to his Chanukah Radio Party. Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday — some serious, some silly. The master storyteller also regales you with jokes and memories, plus tales of three classic Hanukkah symbols: the menorah, the latke and, of course, the dreidel.

Candles Burning Brightly

Listen Monday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Join Mindy Ratner for lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Listen Friday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include "I Have a Little Dreidel" , a swing version of "S'vivon" by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for "Al-Hanissim" ("For the Miracles") by Elliot Levine.

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Watch Monday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Learn how to prepare the perfect three-course Christmas dinner with Dame Mary Berry in this merry new special filled to the brim with her time-tested recipes. Mary, known to PBS viewers as the host of The Great British Baking Show, provides a guide for a festive feast as she and some special friends show how to plan, shop and prep for a delicious, stress-free day.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Listen Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. on NEPM 88.5

Live from King’s College in Cambridge, it’s the legendary world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal music (anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, and congregational hymns), presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue.

The Ballad of the Brown King

Listen Sunday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

Dr. Louise Toppin, a preeminent performer and scholar specializing in the concert repertoire of African American composers, presents Margaret Bonds’s “The Ballad of the Brown King.” With a libretto by Langston Hughes, this Christmas cantata focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus. This gorgeous work is performed by the Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra, based in New York City.

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Watch Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Conceived by John Mauceri, this is a re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker." Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 book, Alan Cumming recounts the origin story of how a prince got put into a nutcracker. Unlike the ballet, we also learn what happens when the young girl grows up, having saved the prince, and what they are doing today.

All Creatures Great and Small: The Perfect Christmas

Watch Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

“People helping animals, people quietly falling in love, people romping through the green dales, people valuing honor … it’s all lovely and comforting,” said the Boston Globe about the beloved series. In this holiday episode, James and Helen question their future together in the run up to Christmas Day, while things look grave for one of the village’s most beloved animals.

Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2022

Watch Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash, and everyone unites for a festive talent show.

United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together

Watch Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation’s diversity — from folk and rock to opera, country to hip hop, Broadway to bluegrass and beyond. This special performance also reflects on what brings us together as Americans.

Toast of the Nation

Listen Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is a festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2023

Listen Sunday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. on NEPM 88.5

Watch at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

NPR and Great Performances continue the cherished tradition of ringing in the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the opulent Musikverein. This year’s guest conductor is Cleveland Orchestra music director Franz Welser-Möst. Downton Abbey’s “Earl of Grantham” Hugh Bonneville hosts the evening TV broadcast.

Alma's Nochebuena; Three Kings Day Do-Over

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on NEPM TV

Alma must learn a new way to celebrate when her family's Noche Buena traditions don't go as planned. Then, Alma decides to make a do-over gift for Junior.

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Watch Monday, Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. on NEPM TV

Plans are underway in Elwood City for the best holidays ever as Arthur, D.W., their family and friends make preparations for perfect gifts, perfect parties and perfect family traditions for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and even "Baxter Day" (Buster and his mom's special celebration). The only problem is, just like in real life, perfection is hard to attain, and things start to fall apart.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Snowflake Day!

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. on NEPM TV

Daniel has a very important role as the snowflake in the Neighborhood's Snowflake Day Show and he can't wait to say his lines! The Enchanted Garden is full of excitement and winter cheer as everyone pitches in to make the celebration a true Neighborhood success!

Tips for the Holidays from PBS Kids

While the holiday season provides a time to focus on loved ones, share good food and participate in family traditions, this time can also be stressful. PBS Kids provides ideas to learn how to simplify holiday stress, entertain children with fun activities, and cherish family memories.