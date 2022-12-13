Pacific archipelago Vanuatu recovers from cyber attack

The Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu is still recovering from a massive cyberattack last month. The incident is highlighting geopolitical tensions in the region.

While the government isn’t sharing many details, this breach raises questions about the global costs of cybercrime and the future of geopolitical relations in the region.

NPR’s Jenna McLaughlin reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.