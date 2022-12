The rocky economy and high inflation has hit Christmas. Santas are in short supply. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to George Campbell, the chief executive Santa of NorthTexasSanta, and communications director for Lone Star Santas, on how he and his organization are weathering the season.

