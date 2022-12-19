© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lessons from a financially-frenzied 2022

Published December 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

This year, 2022 brought financial chaos for many of us. It feels like each of the past three years has ended with a sense of, “thank goodness it’s over.” While many are sighing in relief that the year is behind us though, it is important to glean as many lessons as possible for the year ahead.

CBS business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” Jill Schlesinger joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson for some sage advice from the year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.