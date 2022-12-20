© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elon Musk's two months at Twitter have been riddled with criticism

Published December 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

Elon Musk’s two-month-old tenure at Twitter has been drawing much criticism. Musk has reinstated controversial figures who were previously banned, and banned journalists who reported on his critics. Some say he is galvanizing extremists like QAnon.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mia Bloom, international security fellow at the think tank New America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.