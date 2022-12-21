Challenging 'the status quo': Rail union leadership shakeup demonstrates trend across labor movement

Rail workers with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have ousted their longtime president. Dennis Pierce is stepping down after a dozen years on the job.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jonah Furman, staff writer for Labor Notes and More Perfect Union, about the change in union leadership after a battle over labor contracts — and how similar shakeups are playing out in other industries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.