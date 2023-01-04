As Major League Cricket kicks off in the U.S., fans are already primed in California's Bay Area

A new professional cricket league is starting its inaugural season in the U.S. this year. Six teams from major cities will begin to play in the summer for a three-week season.

The sport has many fans in California — particularly supporters with ties to South Asian countries like India where cricket has long been popular.

Holly J. McDede of KQED reports.

