Keeping your reading resolution: Books to look out for in 2023

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about how to keep those goals of reading more. She also has some suggestions for books to check out in 2023.

Thomas’ recommendations

Places to find book suggestions and track your reading



Nonfiction



Fiction



Poetry

“Above Ground” by Clint Smith

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.