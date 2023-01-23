Persistent seal wanders ashore from Maine coast three times during snowstorm

It's not uncommon for seals to be spotted on rocks along the Maine shoreline. But Cape Elizabeth Detective Ben Davis said a town plow operator noticed something strange going down the road at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"It turned out to be a seal," Davis said.

The seal was a quarter to a half-mile from the ocean. Davis said an officer on duty managed to get the seal into a tote, and left it on the beach at Fort Williams Park. But the story doesn't end there.

"And then, around 7 a.m. this morning, when I came into work, we immediately got a call that it was seen again on Shore Road," he said. "By the time I got there, it was going across a lawn of a house on Old Fort Road, which is right across the street from Fort Williams Park."

Davis says he brought the seal to the beach, but, an hour later, it was back on Shore Road.

Marine Mammals of Maine eventually arrived and picked up the seal to evaluate it at their rehab center.

