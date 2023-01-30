2023's economic outlook: Will growth fall off a ledge?

Two reports out last week and two more events in the coming week are likely to give us an idea of how the U.S. economy should fair in the year ahead. GDP, employment and other reports are likely to tell us whether we are moving away from a recession or, as one expert put it, about to “fall off a ledge.”

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst, host of “Jill On Money” and author of the new book “The Great Money Reset,” joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to tell us what to expect.

