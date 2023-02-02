Culture to Do: Feb. 1, 2023

Crossroads: Change in Rural America

A Smithsonian Exhibit at the Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Sunday, February 5 – Saturday, March 18

The Friends of the Great Falls Discovery Center is one of 8 organizations throughout the US who have been chosen to host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” this year. This traveling exhibit, produced by the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program in partnership with Mass Humanities, will be on display in the Great Hall of the Great Falls Discovery Center Feb. 5 – March 18, in collaboration with the Friends of the Great Falls Discovery Center, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the town of Montague’s RiverCulture, the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association, Montague Public Libraries, and New England Public Media. Plus, there’s a large calendar of interesting and fun events related to the project.

Malaika Ross: Contemporary Botanical Paintings

Bombyx, Florence

Opening Reception Thursday, Feb 2 at 5 p.m.

Bombyx welcomes Caribbean American artist Malaika Ross of Easthampton for an exhibit of her contemporary abstract botanical paintings Malaika creates striking depictions of flora in Western Massachusetts, both native species and those that have been introduced to the region — immigrants of a sort. She integrates her studies in soil microbiology with her extensive studies and experience in the arts to paint vibrant and detailed studies of these plants. The show runs through February.

Joe K. Walsh & Grant Gordy

Hawks & Reed, Greenfield

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Not that Joe Walsh (from the Eagles)! This is Joe K. Walsh who has toured with countless artists, collaborated with other master musicians,founded progressive stringband Joy Kills sorrow in the early 2000s, and is currently on faculty at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Joe K. will be joined by Brooklyn-based guitarist Grant Gordy, who has held the guitar chair in the legendary David Grisman Quintet for six years and has performed all over North America and Europe — places like Carnegie Hall, the Montreal Jazz Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Underground System + DJ nitu

The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.

In December 2018, Underground System’s performance at French tastemaking festival Transmusicales was so well received that it launched them into an 18-show European tour in 2019. Following a whirlwind year, the abrupt lockdown in 2020 was an opportunity to pause and return to home, encouraging co-leaders Domenica Fossati and Peter Matson to write and produce music that served as both a reflection and a high energy response to the times.

Greenfield Winter Carnival

Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5

A city-wide tradition that began 101 years ago returns to Greenfield this weekend. The Greenfield Recreation Department is billing it as “Warm and Toasty” but judging by the weekend’s weather forecast, you will want to wear your thermals and your heaviest parka. There are tons of things to do, including ice sculpture contests, the K9 keg pull, a chili cook off, the famous cardboard sled race, fireworks and much more!

Matt Paweski / MATRIX 191

Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford

Exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 3

Trained in carpentry and fabrication, Los Angeles-based artist Matt Paweski makes hyper-formal sculptures from painted aluminum. Paweski’s works often suggest functionality, referencing industrial design and furniture making, yet they emerge from an intuitive, manual process of drawing, cutting, painting, reconfiguration, and experimentation. Lushly colored surfaces and crisp machine-like forms seduce viewers into optical experiences that swing between recognition and unfamiliarity.

Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano: Broadway en Spanglish

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca create Mexican musical magic on Broadway en Spanglish. With live accompaniment from the renowned mariachi ensemble Mariachi Real De Mexico de Ramon Ponce, they deliver fresh interpretations of some of musical theater’s most iconic tunes with new arrangements by Lozano. Same day at MASS MoCa! A new exhibit opens — Daniel Giordano | Love from Vicki Island.

The Harlem Globetrotters

MassMutual Center, Springfield

Sunday, Feb 5 at 3 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to Springfield. The Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.

Native Gardens

The Majestic Theater, West Springfield

Closes Feb. 12

In this play by Karen Zacarias, next door neighbors in an affluent neighborhood in Washington DC get in the weeds with border disputes and cultural misunderstandings. Frank and Virginia fill their empty nest with dinner parties and tending Frank's prize-winning garden. When lawyer Pablo and Tania move into the fixer-upper next door, they challenge the status quo by cultivating a “native garden” which threatens Frank's annual entry to the Potomac Horticultural Society's neighborhood garden contest.

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares: Ethnic Heritage Ensemble

The Parlor Room, Northampton

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Percussionist Kahil El'Zabar has worked with such luminaries as Dizzy Gillespie, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Pharoah Sanders, Cannonball Adderley, Donnie Hathaway, and Ntozake Shange. Trumpet player Corey Wilkes has played with Roy Hargrove, Dr. Lonnie Liston Smith, James Carter, Bilal and Nona Hendryx. Baritone saxophone player Alex Harding has worked with legends such as Dollar Brand, Sun Ra, Hamiet Bluiett, Oliver Lake, Joe Bowie’s Defunkt and Aretha Franklin.