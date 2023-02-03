'Feral' tells story of National Parks travel and finding comfort in solitude

Editor’s note: Click here for the full story.

Emily Pennington set out in early 2020 to travel to all of the 63 national parks in one year. She quit her job, outfitted a mini-van and hit the road. Along the way the pandemic broke out, she broke up with her boyfriend, and anxiety became a near-constant companion on her journey.

In her new book “Feral: Losing Myself and Finding My Way in America’s National Parks,” she writes about how being in nature and the wilderness helped her in the struggle to become comfortable with uncertainty and solitude.

We revisit a conversation between Pennington and Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd from 2021.

