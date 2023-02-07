© 2023 New England Public Media

RTDNA ENTRY: 'More than just objects': Barre museum returns items believed to come from Wounded Knee

New England Public Media
Published February 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST
Inside the Porcupine School gym on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, people line up on Dec. 29, 2022, to view photographs of items recently returned to the Oglala Lakota Nation by the Founders Museum in Barre, Mass. The photographs sit on top of sealed boxes containing the items, which are believed to have been taken off the bodies of people massacred at Wounded Knee in 1890. The items include pipes, ghost shirts and cradle boards.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM
Moccasins, pipes and other items believed to have been taken off the bodies of slaughtered native people were returned from Mass. to South Dakota. This follows years of negotiations between a tiny museum in Barre, and descendants of Wounded Knee survivors.

Reporter Nancy Cohen began her coverage in the spring, reporting on efforts by Sioux leaders to convince the library to give up custody of the items. In December, Nancy traveled to South Dakota for ceremonies marking their return.

These stories aired between April 15 and December 30, 2022.