PMJA ENTRY: 'More than just objects': Barre museum returns items believed to come from Wounded Knee

Moccasins, pipes and other items believed to have been taken off the bodies of slaughtered native people were returned from Mass. to South Dakota. This follows years of negotiations between a tiny museum in Barre, and descendants of Wounded Knee survivors.

Reporter Nancy Cohen began her coverage in the spring, reporting on efforts by Sioux leaders to convince the library to give up custody of the items. In December, Nancy traveled to South Dakota for ceremonies marking their return.