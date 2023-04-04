Trump to surrender for arraignment: Indictment pushes more Republicans to support his re-election

Sarah Longwell is a Republican pollster and Trump critic who conducts focus groups with Republicans. She tells Here & Now host Robin Young that former President Donald Trump had universal support for the first time this year in one of her focus groups.

The poll of Republican voters was conducted the day after the hush money indictment was announced last week. And every participant said they were considering donating to the 2024 Trump presidential campaign.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds a flag outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York City on April April 4, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.