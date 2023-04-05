© 2023 New England Public Media

Bill restricting PFAS in menstrual products, clothing and cosmetics passes Vermont Senate

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
Menstrual products are among the items targeted by state legislation limiting PFAS levels. The bill passed the Vermont Senate Wednesday.

Lawmakers in Vermont's Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a bill that ramps up restrictions on toxic PFAS chemicals in various products.

The bill would ban 14 chemicals from menstrual products, clothing and cosmetics, including so-called "forever chemicals" and phthalates. Both have been linked to serious health conditions.

The legislation also places a phased ban on PFAS in textiles, similar to what California has adopted.

If it becomes law, Vermont would also become the first state in the country to ban PFAS in athletic turf.

Lauren Hierl leads Vermont Conservation Voters.

"I think one of the important things about this legislation is really trying to turn off the tap of bringing these chemicals into Vermont in the first place," Hierl said.

PFAS never break down in the natural world.

And federal regulators have said for some varieties, virtually no exposure in drinking water is safe for human health.

