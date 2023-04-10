Nashville leaders to decide on reinstating expelled Rep. Justin Jones

On Monday night, local leaders are expected to vote to reinstate one of two Black Democratic lawmakers to the Tennessee statehouse. Republican lawmakers had ousted Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville, as well as Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis, after a gun control protest on the House floor.

Here and Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NBC News national reporter Safia Samee Ali about how voters in both districts are feeling.

