America's Black maternal health crisis and how to fix it

Women in our nation are dying of a higher rate of pregnancy related causes than any other developed nation in our world.

During the pandemic that rate only went up, especially for one group of women.

Black women are two to three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.

According to the CDC, 80% of maternal deaths are preventable.

Lawmakers have been pushing for legislation to ensure that pregnant women of color and new mothers get the care they need, such as the Momnibus legislative package in Congress.

The medical profession has a role to play too.

“It’s not race, it’s racism and that is what doctors have been failing to recognize,” Dr. Leslie Farrington, co-founder of the Black Coalition for Safe Motherhood, says.

Today, On Point: The country’s Black maternal health crisis and how to fix it.

Guests

Helena Grant, president of New York Midwives. She’s been a midwife for 27 years.

Kimberly Seals Allers, award-winning journalist and author. Podcast host of Birthright. Founder of the Irth app, the only review and rating app for Black and brown women to find and leave reviews of maternity and pediatric physicians and birthing hospitals in the U.S.

Congresswoman Alma Adams, Democratic representative from North Carolina. Co-founder of the Black Maternal Health Caucus. Co-sponsor of Momnibus, a 12-piece legislative package in Congress addressing Black maternal health.

Also Featured

Anthony Wallace, who lost his wife Dr. Chaniece Wallace to pregnancy-related issues in Oct. 2020.

Dr. Neel Shah, chief medical officer of Maven Clinic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.