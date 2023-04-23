Sunday Puzzle: O.M.(G)!

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is based on the meditation syllable "om." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase with the initials O-M.

Ex. Rembrandt, da Vinci, and Botticelli, for example --> OLD MASTERS



1. Gold, silver, or bronze item awarded every four years

2. Hand protector for a chef

3. Aid for breathing during an airplane emergency

4. Session at a club when anyone can sing or do standup

5. 60 seconds

6. Again

7. Something found on the back of a speedboat

8. Preserve made from the juice and peel of a citrus fruit

9. Group of stores selling national brands

10. Florida N.B.A. team for which Shaquille O'Neal once played

11. Countries that are part of an oil cartel

12. Former monthly publication founded by a talk show host

13. Cry in "The Wizard of Oz" after "Lions and Tigers and Bears"

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Jan Brooksby, of Mesa, Ariz. Think of a common 8-letter word, in which the first three letters spell a word, and the fifth, sixth, and seventh letters also spell a word. These two little words mean the same thing. The fourth letter, when rotated 180°, becomes the eighth letter. What word was this?

Challenge answer: Shepherd

Winner: Brice Harris of Canfield, OH.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Bob Bickel, of Severna Park, Md. Think of a five-letter word for things a lot of people complain about. Add a letter and rearrange the result to get an example of these things. Then add one more letter and rearrange to get a remedy for these things. Five, six, and seven letters, respectively. What words are these?

Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

