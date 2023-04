Dozens of incarcerated men in Texas went on a weeks-long hunger strike earlier this year, protesting indefinite solitary confinement and poor conditions. Their protest did not yield the reform they hoped for.

Texas Public Radio’s’ Paul Flahive says they plan to do it again.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.