As early as Wednesday, the house could vote on Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan that would cut spending and raise the debt ceiling. Democrats oppose it, and some Republicans say it doesn’t go far enough.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council in the Biden administration.

