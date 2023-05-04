Culture to Do: May 3, 2023

North American Reciprocal Museum Association

The North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) Association network is a mosaic of 1,301 art museums and galleries, historical museums and societies, botanical gardens, children’s museums, zoos, and more. When you sign up with your favorite participating NARM institution, you can receive reciprocal membership benefits across the United States, Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

UMass Percussion Ensemble

Tillis Performance Hall

Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

UMass Percussion Ensemble performs "Threads for percussion quartet" by Paul Lansky; "Linea per due pianoforti, vibrafono e marimba" by Luciano Berio; "Square Dance for marimba quartet" by Takayoshi Yoshioka; "Tango Suite para duo de quitarras" by Astor Piazzolla (transcribed for marimba duo) and "Nagoya Marimbas for two marimbas" by Steve Reich. The ensemble is directed by Ayano Kataoka.

Guide to the Historic Trees of Holyoke

Download the map

A couple of years ago, the Holyoke Wistariahurst Museum and Department of Conservation and Sustainability teamed up to conduct an inventory of Holyoke’s trees based on their historical, biological, seasonal and sentimental significance. Download the guide, wait for a gorgeous day, and take a self-directed walking tour that will uncover the trees’ connections to important moments in Holyoke’s history.

Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons: A Night of Dark Comedy

Scibelli Theater, Springfield Technical Community College

Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m.

Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

The pandemic broke a nearly 50-year tradition of bringing quality live theater productions to STCC, which has a technical mission but also a rich history of supporting culture and arts. The spring production, directed by STCC Assistant Professor Phil O’Donoghue, features six 10-minute plays by award-winning playwrights including Kara Lee Corthron’s “Mercury is Perpetually in Retrograde So Stop Worrying About It,” Elizabeth Dewberry’s “Head On,” Rolin Jones’ “Ron Bobby Had Too Big a Heart,” Stephen McFeeley’s “Between Two Friends,” David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Baby Food,” and Jane Martin’s “Making the Call.”

Ray Mason

The Luthiers Co-op, Easthampton

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

With the slogan, “Expert repairs and free live music with lots of strings attached,” Luthiers is a full-service guitar bar. They buy, sell, trade and repair fretted instruments, provide live music, drinks and food. Ray Mason and his road-worn 1965 Silvertone guitar have been tirelessly touring since 1982. Starting his first band in 1966 and averaging over 100 shows a year, he’s like a teenager with forty-plus years of experience.

The Gaslight Tinkers + Nectar

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

The Gaslight Tinkers' blend of global rhythms creates a joyously danceable sound around a core of traditional New England old time and celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Since its formation in 2012 the band has lit up the East Coast, the West Coast, and the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. Their shows are packed with delightful surprises, elated crowds, and exuberant musicianship. Newly formed band Nectar opens the show with Latin grooves and Spanish influence.

Cottage Street Open Studios

1 Cottage Street, Easthampton

Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

One Cottage Street is the home of Cottage Street Studios, a community of nationally and internationally recognized and awarded artists and makers. Since 1993, the artists of One Cottage Street have opened their doors to the public for a Spring Open Studios event scheduled the weekend before Mother’s Day. This weekend, you can meet artists working in a variety of media including: abstract and representational painting, functional and sculptural clay, photography, printmaking, letterpress, handmade soap, chocolates, fiber, lighting and home accessories, tile mosaic, and collage.

Hampshire Pride

Downtown Northampton

Saturday, May 6 starting at 11 a.m.

Hampshire Pride is back after a three-year COVID-induced hiatus. The beloved parade — this year with 50 marching contingents — starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Old Ferry Road and Route 9. It ends at the site of the festival at the Armory Street parking lot where, starting at 12 p.m., there will be live music, drag shows, motivational speakers, community partner presentations and vendor booths. After the festival, you can do a special Pride bar crawl at eight participating restaurants.

2023 Founders Day Symposium

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The David Ruggles Center for History and Education hosts its annual Founders Day Symposium. The guest speaker is Lydia Moland, the author of an acclaimed new biography of Lydia Maria Child, a key figure in the national movement to abolish slavery who spent critical years living in Florence. Her talk will be preceded by a tribute to John H. Bracey, Jr. — author, activist, scholar and professor in the W.E.B. DuBois Department of Afro-American Studies at UMass Amherst. Erika Slocumb, a former student of Dr. Bracey, will speak about his influence on her and many others.

Shakespeare at the Museum

Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield

Saturday, May 6 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Museum join forces to present a special promenade event where you can wander the galleries of the museum, encountering actors performing speeches and scenes from a variety of Shakespeare’s plays. Experience an ode to Cleopatra next to the Museum’s resident mummy, consider Macbeth’s final speech surrounded by a collection of beautiful clocks, become immersed in poetry of the sea in the Museum’s Aquarium, and more.

Together We Sing: A Multicultural Concert

First Congregational Church, Amherst

Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Head to Amherst for a concert featuring Mak'hela, The Jewish Chorus of Western Massachusetts and the choir of the First Congregational Church choir. They each will perform music individually from the Jewish and Christian traditions and will join forces to perform three choruses from the Mendelssohn’s "Elijah."

Young@Heart Chorus: The Love Show

The Academy of Music

Sunday May 7 at 3 p.m.

Founded in 1982, The Young@Heart Chorus is a group of stereotype-defying, generation-crossing singers ranging in age from 75-94. They’ve performed from Northampton to New Zealand, Europe to Japan, on over 55 tours around the world proving it’s “possible to grow old without growing boring.” The new “Love Show” tackles music even further outside their comfort zone with songs by Rihanna, Lizzo, Rina Sawayama, Miley Cyrus and many others.