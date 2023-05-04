Judicial ethics expert on Harlan Crow's private school payments for Clarence Thomas' relative

There are more questions Thursday about the credibility of the Supreme Court after new reporting from ProPublica found that billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow paid private school tuition for Justice Clarence Thomas’s grand-nephew.

Thomas once told C-SPAN he was raising the boy as his “son.” The revelation comes after a hearing this week on Supreme Court ethics, where Democrats pushed for new ethical rules for Supreme Court justices.

Amanda Frost, law professor at the University of Virginia, joins host Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

